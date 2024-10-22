Qualcomm CEO Says Everyone Will Have AI Smartphone in Five Years

Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer of Qualcomm Inc., during a Bloomberg Television interview on day two of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from January 15 to 19. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon, who unveiled a new version of the company’s Snapdragon processor this week, said new phones that handle artificial intelligence on the device itself will be common within a few years.

“Over the next five years, we are probably going to have — all of us — an AI smartphone,” he said in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg Television. The problem will be waiting for use cases to emerge, he said, something that also happened with the transition to smartphones.

San Diego-based Qualcomm dominates the processor market for mobile devices that use the Android operating system. This week, the firm unveiled more powerful chips that allow the handsets to run laptop-level capabilities and AI applications. Like Qualcomm’s pitch to the PC market earlier this year, the smartphone processors boast 45% faster speeds and less energy consumption than prior models.

During the interview, Amon declined to comment on reports that he’s considering bidding for all or part of ailing rival Intel Corp. Instead, he gave his company strong grades for the progress it has made expanding beyond its home turf of smartphone processors into automotive, computing and industrial.

“We went from phones to cars to the PC and now industrial,” he said. “We did it all organically. We feel we have a very competitive road map.”

