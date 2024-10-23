PayPal Hires Yiğit Yildirim for AI-Backed Anti-Fraud Role

Employees of PayPal Inc., exit the company's headquarters in San Jose, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. PayPal Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on January 25. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. is tapping a former Socure Inc. executive to lead the firm’s effort to protect customers from the barrage of scammers targeting the financial-services industry.

Yiğit Yildirim will be the payments firm’s senior vice president of global fraud prevention, using tools bolstered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning models, according to a statement Wednesday.

He’ll report to Aaron J. Webster, the San Jose, California-based firm’s executive vice president and global chief risk officer.

Yildirim was most recently the general manager and senior vice president of fraud and risk products and machine-learning platforms at Socure, a digital identity and verification company. He also held senior roles at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Emailage.

His research while completing his PhD at Arizona State University focused on AI applications in fraud prevention and risk management.

“Yiğit is an accomplished industry leader with extensive experience in risk mitigation within financial services and beyond,” Webster said in the statement.

