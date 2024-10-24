White House Pushes Agencies to Adopt AI for Military, Spy Uses

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence for military and intelligence uses, directing agencies to obtain the most powerful systems in a safe and secure manner, according to plans outlined in a new national security memorandum.

The ambition to deploy AI in ways that would include lethal force is driven by fears that the US could fall behind China’s efforts to rapidly advance its own cutting-edge efforts, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the memo before its release on Thursday and requested anonymity to discuss it.

“Our competitors want to upend US AI leadership and have employed economic and technological espionage in efforts to steal US technology,” according a White House fact sheet. It added that the government would provide AI developers with timely cybersecurity and counterintelligence information “necessary to keep their inventions secure” and intervene to improve the security and diversity of chip supply chains.

A second senior administration official added that specific agencies should procure the best AI systems and deploy them with the appropriate safeguards.

A Defense Department’s directive published last year called for the US to develop autonomous and semi-autonomous weapons systems that allow commanders and operators to exercise “appropriate levels of human judgment over the use of force,” a more minimal commitment than always having a human decision-maker “in the loop.”

US declarations over how it views the responsible military use of AI and autonomy have garnered support from more than 50 countries, but they have repeatedly fallen far short of demands from groups such as the Stop Killer Robots campaign, which called it “feeble.”

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is leading the call for nations to sign a ban on lethal autonomous weapons by 2026, something that the US is not expected to join.

The first administration official said the US national security community was acutely aware of safety concerns relating to the use of AI on battlefields and for intelligence purposes, adding that US AI systems must go through an accreditation process and that there will likely be challenges to adopting the new technology.

The US is already using AI for help with identifying targets as part of a long-running project to develop algorithmic warfare and is developing hundreds of other AI-related defense projects. Adherents say AI targeting reduces both time spent by analysts and can help speed up the number of targets the US military can prosecute in a day.

Mark Milley, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described military AI as a “double-edged sword” in a speech this week to help inaugurate the Vanderbilt University Institute of National Security. Previewing his expectation that the future of war will turn on AI and robotics, he also warned the prospect opens up a “Pandora’s box.”

The memo also puts an emphasis on bolstering the work of AI researchers at universities and other organizations that are not drawn from the technology industry. “AI is moving too fast, and is too complex, for us to rely exclusively on a small cohort of large firms,” the White House said in the fact sheet.

The memo builds on an AI executive order released last year as well as instructions for the use and procurement of AI technologies by agencies not involved in national security matters. That previous guidance identified specific AI risks to safety and human rights, including loss of life, which contrasts with some of the imperatives of defense and intelligence agencies.

