GLP’s Sale of Stake in China Operations Is Said to Have Stalled

(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations on the sale of a stake in GLP Pte’s China operations to Guangdong Holdings Ltd. have stalled due to disagreements over deal terms, according to people familiar with the situation.

GLP may hold talks with other potential buyers or consider different options after negotiations with Guangdong Holdings hit an impasse, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. GLP is facing less pressure after the recent $5.2 billion sale of a large chunk of its fund management arm gave it more time to sort out its debt load and leverage future deal talks, the people said.

Talks with Guangdong Holdings could still be revived, the people said. GLP declined to comment and Guangdong Holdings didn’t respond to request for comment.

The sale of GLP Capital Partners Inc.’s non-China operations should reduce pressure on GLP to quickly divest assets, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Andrew Chan and Lisa Zhou wrote in a note on Oct. 15. However, the company’s recently announced plan to buy back $1 billion notes due 2025 via an offering of new 3.5-year dollar-denominated notes suggests liquidity may remain tight until the other deal closes, the analysts wrote this week.

GLP builds and operates logistics real estate such as warehouses. In the first half of 2024, revenue of its China business fell about 16% from a year earlier to $542 million and it reported a net loss of $369 million, according to its interim financial report.

GLP is also involved in the fast-growing data center sector. Its data center service income rose by 54% from year earlier to $86 million, driven by expansion in China, where the company has more than 370 megawatts of in-service capacity, the company said.

