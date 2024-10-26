Google to Preview AI That Takes Over Computers, Information Says

The Google logo on a laptop arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is in talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google plans to preview artificial intelligence technology that takes over a web browser to complete tasks such as research and shopping, the Information reported.

Google is set to demonstrate the product as soon as December with the release of its next flagship Gemini large language model, the publication said, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort code-named Project Jarvis.

The plans are tentative and may change, the Information reported.

Alphabet didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg.

