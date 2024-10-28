Meta Developing Its Own AI Search Engine, The Information Says

A Meta store in Burlingame, California, US, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on October 30. Photographer David Paul Morris/Bloomberg Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. is working on developing a search engine that crawls the web for information to provide to people using its AI chatbot, the Information reported Monday.

Meta is looking to reduce its dependence on Google and Microsoft Corp.’s Bing, which currently provides information about news, sports and stocks to people using Meta AI, The Information said, citing an unidentified person who it said had spoken with the company’s search engine team.

Shares in Google owner Alphabet Inc. erased gains on the news, falling as much as 0.8%. Meta gained 0.3%.

