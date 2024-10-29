Alphabet Beats Sales Estimates on Google Cloud Growth

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni says investor concerns for Google were soothed on the heels of Alphabet's solid Q3 earnings.

(Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported third-quarter sales that climbed more than analysts expected, helped by the growth of its cloud computing business.

Revenue, excluding partner payouts, increased to $74.6 billion, surpassing the $72.9 billion analysts predicted on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Net income was $2.12 per share, the company said Tuesday in a statement, compared with estimates of $1.84 per share.

As its main search business matures, Google is betting on growth from its cloud division, which supplies computing power, software and services to other companies. Google is drawing more cloud customers using its artificial intelligence expertise to gain ground on larger rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp., making inroads by signing on fast-growing AI startups — some of which were founded by former Googlers — as clients.

“In cloud, our AI solutions are helping drive deeper product adoption with existing customers, attract new customers and win larger deals,” Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in the statement.

Google shares rose more than 4% in extended trading following the report. The stock has gained 21% this year.

Sales in the cloud division jumped to $11.4 billion, compared to the $10.8 billion analysts projected. Google is third in the market, after Amazon and Microsoft, but there is room for all three players to grow as companies invest in AI, Ido Caspi, a research analyst at Global X ETFs, wrote in an email. “Increasing enterprise AI workloads will continue to bolster cloud revenues,” Caspi wrote.

