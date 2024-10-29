AMD Forecast Falls Short, Signaling Slower Pace of AI Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a lackluster revenue forecast for the current period, sparking concern that its artificial intelligence sales are growing more slowly than anticipated.

Revenue will be roughly $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said Tuesday. Analysts estimated $7.55 billion on average. AMD also predicted an adjusted gross margin — the percentage of sales remaining after deducting the cost of production — that was just shy of projections.

AMD is playing catch-up with Nvidia Corp. in the lucrative market for AI computing chips. The company is now generating billions of dollars from that type of product — a rapid rise from a year ago — but remains well short of the tens of billions of dollars that its rival is raking in.

AMD shares fell about 4% in late trading Tuesday. They were up 13% this year, closing at $166.25 in New York.

AMD has been targeting sales of $4.5 billion this year from its MI300 accelerator products, which compete with Nvidia fare. Growth has been hampered by the availability of supply. Like most companies in the industry, AMD no longer owns its own plants, opting instead to outsource production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Investors track AMD’s performance as an indicator of overall demand for AI-related hardware. Massive spending by companies such as Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS and Microsoft Corp. on this still-new type of computing infrastructure has upended the industry. The concern among investors is that AI services aren’t yet big moneymakers, which may make it harder for companies to continue justifying the expense of buying the chips.

AMD’s third-quarter revenue rose 18% to $6.82 billion, beating an average estimate of $6.71 billion. Profit, minus certain items, increased to 92 cents a share, in line with projections.

In addition to being Nvidia’s biggest rival in AI accelerators, AMD also competes with that company in graphics chips used by computer gamers. And it goes head-to-head with Intel Corp. in personal computer and server processors.

AMD’s data-center unit had sales of $3.5 billion last quarter, more than double the total from a year earlier and slightly above estimates. PC chips brought in $1.88 billion, up 29%.

AMD also supplies custom processors for Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp. for their game consoles. That unit has seen weaker sales, hurt by the current generation of game machines nearing the end of their life cycles. Revenue fell 69% to $462 million, missing estimates.

(Updates with more from results in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.