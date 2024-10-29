Big Oil Sees AI Boom Driving ‘Crazy Demand’ for US Natural Gas

Storage tanks a the Venture Global Plaquemines LNG plant under construction in Port Sulphur, Louisiana, US, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. The founders of Venture Global stand at the forefront of a US natural gas export boom thats now in question. Photographer: Bryan Tarnowski/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A surge in energy demand from technology giants that are rapidly developing cloud computing and artificial intelligence — known as hyperscalers — is becoming a major boon for the fossil fuel industry.

That’s was the view of Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer of BP Plc, who sees the technology sector’s hunger for reliable energy supplies driving natural gas demand growth in the US.

“Hyperscalers are driving crazy demand into natural gas right now,” Auchincloss said on Tuesday during a presentation to investors. “I’m pretty optimistic on natural gas prices through the decade.”

The surge in energy demand from the technology sector in the US is straining the electric grid, parts of which are struggling to provide enough new supply. That’s ignited a debate on whether the AI boom will be positive for the effort to combat climate change or stimulate further investment in the technologies that cause global warming.

So far, the US has been in the lead when it comes to AI, but that demand boom will probably spread to other parts of the world, Auchincloss said.

“We’ll start to see the hyperscalers really start to move in the UK and Europe and other parts of the world a little bit later than the United States,” he said. “If you want to remain competitive in AI, you’ll have to do that. And I think everyone wants to maintain competition in the AI space.”

BP is well positioned to capitalize on this moment because of its strategy to diversify its portfolio away from just being focused on oil and gas, to one that also provides low-carbon energy, according to Auchincloss. BP can bundle gas with renewable power, making it an ideal partner for the energy-hungry tech sector, he said.

