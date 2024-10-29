Softbank’s Son Says Nvidia Is Undervalued as Super AI Looms

(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son said Nvidia Corp. — the chipmaker that’s seen its market value skyrocket to over $3 trillion amid the artificial intelligence boom — is still undervalued, pushing back against the idea of an AI bubble.

“The future is much bigger,” Son said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh on Tuesday. “Nvidia is just one example.”

Son said artificial superintelligence that’s 10,000 times more advanced than human intelligence will be developed by 2035. But he said hundreds of billions of dollars in investment will be needed to make this a reality. Softbank itself has already made some big bets on AI-powered services, contributing $500 million to an OpenAI funding round that valued the ChatGPT maker at $157 billion.

“I’m only focused on that,” he said. “That will change mankind’s future forever.”

