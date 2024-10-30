KKR and Energy Capital Partners Form $50 Billion AI Partnership

The KKR & Co. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. KKR & Co. is exploring options for its majority stake in a commercial lighting manufacturer in China including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Energy Capital Partners agreed to a $50 billion partnership to accelerate the development of infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

The agreement between the alternative investment manager and the private owner of power generation and renewables would focus on developing data centers and power generation and transmission infrastructure, the firms said in a statement Wednesday. They see a $1 trillion need for AI and cloud infrastructure by 2030.

“The scaling of this mission-critical infrastructure must be done affordably, reliably, and sustainably, while addressing the needs of all stakeholders – from technology companies to end consumers,” Joe Bae, KKR co-chief executive officer, said in the statement.

Infrastructure is a booming area of business for the largest alternative asset managers. KKR’s infrastructure business has grown to $77 billion of assets under management from $13 billion five years ago, Chief Financial Officer Robert Lewin said Thursday on the firm’s third-quarter earnings call.

