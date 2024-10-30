Lumen Will Link Amazon Data Centers in Latest AI Fiber Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Lumen Technologies Inc. has agreed to provide connectivity between some of Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-computing data centers.

The telecommunications firm will build links between Amazon Web Services’ main data centers and smaller outposts near big cities, the two companies said Wednesday in a statement. Lumen, which operates more than 263,000 route miles (423,000 km) of fiber-optic cable, will also adopt some AWS technologies.

Financial terms of the deal, which the companies say will help AWS customers run artificial intelligence applications, weren’t disclosed.

The pact is part of Lumen’s push to capitalize on booming demand for artificial intelligence and offset declining sales in the company’s legacy businesses, which include providing voice, broadband and other services to businesses and residential customers. The company recently announced similar deals with Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Lumen, based in Monroe, Louisiana, in August said it had secured $5 billion in new business related to AI boom and was in “active discussions with customers” to secure an addition $7 billion in sales.

