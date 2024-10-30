Meta Sales Narrowly Beat on AI Boosting Advertising Revenue

Angelo Zino, CFA Equity analyst and senior vice president at CFRA Research, joins us and talks about how the company Meta Platforms Q3 revenue meets its estimates.

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. projected stronger-than-expected holiday quarter sales, and touted AI improvements to its core advertising business. But it wasn’t enough to satisfy Wall Street.

Meta told investors Wednesday that revenue for the current quarter would be between $45 billion and $48 billion. Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $46 billion. Shares were little changed in late trading.

The social networking giant also reported sales of $40.6 billion for the period ended Sept. 30, a jump of 19% over one year prior, and just above the $40.3 billion average estimate from Wall Street analysts. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg credited the company’s AI investments for boosting revenue.

Zuckerberg has repeatedly touted the company’s steep investments in AI, which has helped change investor perception about the social media company. Meta stock was up more than 67% this year at market close Wednesday, making it one of the best performing stocks in the S&P 500.

Meta’s key AI products include several large language models used to power chat bots, an AI assistant built into its various social apps, and AI-powered smart glasses.

Even though many of Meta’s longterm AI investments are still years away from contributing meaningful revenue, Meta has leaned on AI advancements to improve its ad targeting and content recommendations, which have had a more immediate impact on business results.

(Updates with context in the fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.