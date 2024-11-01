Top US Power Regulator Sees Data Centers as Critical Opportunity

Cables connect to servers at a data center inside the VK Company Ltd. office in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. An insurance group part-owned by Gazprom PJSC bought a 45% stake in MF Technologies, a company that controls the majority of voting shares in VK. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Supporting the development of data centers — including providing the enormous amounts of electricity they require — is a matter of national security, a top federal energy regulator said.

Willie Phillips, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said artificial intelligence and related technologies hold “generational significance” and belong in the US.

“We have that opportunity today with regard to data centers, and we should not surrender it,” Phillips said at a highly anticipated FERC technical conference Friday about building data centers next to power plants. “Data centers moving overseas due to a lack of power supply and infrastructure or regulatory barriers could cause lost opportunities for economic growth and raise national security concerns for our nation.”

Friday’s meeting launches the first big discussion at FERC about how to serve data centers, which are poised to drive unprecedented growth in electricity demand. AI is evolving quickly and the data centers being planned to support it use as much power as entire towns. But building new power plants and transmission lines takes years.

