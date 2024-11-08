TSMC October Sales Growth Slows on Moderating AI Chip Demand

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. logo atop a building at the Hsinchu Science Park in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023. TSMC is scheduled to release earnings results on Jan. 18. Photographer: Mike Kai Chen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s sales rose 29.2% in October, the slowest pace of growth since February in a cautionary note about AI chip demand’s staying power.

The manufacturer of Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp. chips reported monthly sales of NT$314.2 billion ($9.8 billion). That follows sales growth exceeding 30% in every month between March and September. Analysts expect the chipmaker to deliver a 36.1% increase in sales for the three-month period through December.

As the producer of most of the world’s advanced chips, the Taiwanese company is seen as a bellwether for the buildout of artificial intelligence-supporting infrastructure. Attention on TSMC’s monthly sales has grown in tandem with investors’ concerns about AI’s real business potential and ability to truly help people. TSMC’s shares are up more than 80% so far this year.

--With assistance from Vlad Savov.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.