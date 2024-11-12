AI Startup Writer Valued at $1.9 Billion in New Funding Round

(Bloomberg) -- Writer, a startup aiming to compete with the likes of OpenAI to sell artificial intelligence products to businesses, has raised a new round of financing that nearly quadruples its valuation to $1.9 billion.

The company said Tuesday that it raised $200 million in a Series C funding round led by existing investor Iconiq Growth and new backers Premji Invest and Radical Ventures. Other participants in the deal included Insight Partners and Balderton Capital. Writer has raised a total of $326 million to date.

Writer is one of a growing number of AI startups looking to capitalize on demand for generative AI in the workplace. The company recently released a new AI model and helps companies automate tasks such as writing product descriptions, job listings and social media posts.

As part of Tuesday’s announcement, Writer said it has signed up new corporate customers including Salesforce Inc., Uber Technologies Inc. and Qualcomm Inc.

Sandesh Patnam, managing partner at Premji Invest, and Radical Ventures partner Rob Toews will join Writer’s board of directors.

CNBC previously reported some details of the funding round.

