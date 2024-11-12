Drax Explores Options to Sell Biomass Power to UK Data Center

(Bloomberg) -- Drax Group Plc is exploring options to sell power to a data-center provider in the UK, guaranteeing income for its biomass-fired plant.

Electricity use by data hubs in Britain will jump sixfold in the next 10 years as a boom in artificial intelligence requires increased computing heft, National Grid Plc said earlier this year. Drax’s plan would “co-locate” a data center with biomass generation, avoiding reliance on a power grid already under strain.

“The growing demand for 24/7 power to meet the needs of data centers represents a potential opportunity for generators like Drax,” the Selby-based company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Drax has received positive engagement with data-center providers.”

The company also said it sees full-year earnings near the top end of analysts’ estimates, reflecting “continued strong performance across the business.” The shares surged as much as 7.6%, the most since July, and traded up 7.3% as of 8:43 a.m. in London.

Drax is looking at various options for locking in power sales, since the future of UK subsidies remains unclear. It’s awaiting a decision from the new government on a so-called bridging mechanism, which would see taxpayers support its biomass plant beyond 2027 when current subsidy agreements expire.

The generator is a key cog in the UK’s electricity supply, accounting for 6% of the total. Biomass generation provides a reliable backup when calm or cloudy weather causes wind and solar production to halt.

