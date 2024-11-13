Teraco Taps Absa for $442 Million Loan for AI-Ready Facility

A new corporate logo stands outside an Absa Group Ltd. bank branch in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Barclays Africa Group Ltd. has ditched the name to revert to Absa Group Ltd. as it severs ties with Barclays Plc, after the London-based company sold down the controlling stake it bought in 2005. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Teraco Data Environments Ltd. hired Absa Group Ltd. to syndicate an 8 billion rand ($442 million) loan as the company gears up for a new facility to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence applications.

The facility will push Teraco’s capacity to 228 megawatts, further cementing its position as the biggest data-center company operating in Africa, according to Chief Financial Officer Samuel Erwin.

“We are building the new facility to the latest hyperscaler specifications that will include the flexibility to have liquid cooling to support artificial intelligence deployment,” Erwin said in an interview. “We are seeing demand and expecting demand for AI equipment that are power- and heat-intensive to increase.”

The financing round led by Absa had participation from other large South African asset managers, said Erwin. In 2023, the company raised 11.8 billion rand to refinance debt and finish up another facility. That will go live in the first quarter of 2025, he said.

Africa is home to the world’s fastest growing, young, and increasing tech-savvy population, that’s turning to the internet for services from banking to entertainment. This is driving demand for data centers across a continent that holds less than 2% of installed global capacity, most of it currently in South Africa. This presents a huge business opportunity for those willing to invest.

Operators able to achieve scale and market relevance will be best equipped to capitalize on the African market that could potentially grow to $7 billion over the next three years, according to a report by investment bank Dai Magister.

Teraco, bought by Digital Realty Trust Inc. in a deal that valued it at $3.5 billion in 2022, remains the largest data-center operator in Africa, although new entrants such as Equinix and Amazon Web Services are expanding on the continent. Microsoft has announced it intends to build a 1 gigawatt site in Kenya with the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm G42.

