Lenovo Profit Beats Estimates in a Tough Quarter for PC Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd. posted better-than-expected profit as its PC shipments outperformed peers in a down quarter for the wider industry.

Net income grew 44% to $358.5 million in the September quarter, Beijing-based Lenovo said in a filing on Friday. That compares with an average estimate of $343.3 million. Revenue rose 24% to $17.85 billion, also exceeding analyst projections.

The company’s quarterly PC shipments climbed 3% from a year ago, according to industry researcher IDC, while rivals like Dell Technologies Inc. and Apple Inc. saw declines. “The market is taking a breather before going into the year-end buying period,” said Bryan Ma, vice president at IDC.

PC makers are making a big push this year to add artificial intelligence features — with a helping hand from Windows maker Microsoft Corp. — in a bid to entice consumers into an upgrade cycle. As the industry bounces back from the troughs of recent years, the reception to this new crop of AI PCs will be crucial to future success. The mass market’s interest for such devices, which have higher price tags, still remains to be tested.

Lenovo’s AI bet is not limited to end-user devices. The company’s infrastructure solutions group, which sells servers to large-scale customers, is another key pillar of its investment into the nascent technology. Lenovo sees that division powering growth by delivering data center hardware that helps accelerate AI model training and computations.

“Lenovo’s data center segment could grow substantially on AI server order wins and improving supply of Nvidia’s GPUs, though profitability may remain subdued”, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Steven Tseng and Sean Chen wrote in a report ahead of the earnings release.

