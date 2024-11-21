Advance Magazine Said to Seek $1.2 Billion in Reddit Share Sale

Reddit Inc. signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Reddit Inc. and its selling shareholders raised $748 million, pricing shares in an initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, the second big tech listing in as many days.

(Bloomberg) -- A Reddit Inc. shareholder is seeking to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a sale of 7.8 million shares, according to people familiar with the matter.

Advance Magazine Publishers Inc., the arm of the Newhouse family publishing empire that owns Conde Nast, is offering the shares for $145.38 to $148.54 each, the people said. The range would represent a discount of as much as 8% to Reddit’s closing price on Thursday of $158.02 each.

Reddit shares fell as much as 6.7% in the aftermarket on Thursday, after having climbed 16% during the regular trading day.

Details could change and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Representatives for Advance and Reddit didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The details of the block were first reported on X by The Inner Circle Trading Group.

The share sale comes after Reddit’s stock price has climbed more than 300% since its IPO in March, which raised $860 million. The social media firm licenses its data to train artificial intelligence models, and has benefited alongside companies including Arm Holdings Plc and Astera Labs Inc. from the surge of investor interest in the technology.

Earlier on Thursday, an arm of Tencent Holdings Ltd. disclosed the sale of 654,979 Reddit shares on Nov. 19 for proceeds of $88.5 million.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.