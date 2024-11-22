Amazon Investing an Additional $4 Billion in AI Firm Anthropic

The Anthropic website on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Investor enthusiasm for AI-related startups has increased significantly in the past year, as more of the technology has come to market, showcasing its potential.

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is boosting its stake in OpenAI rival Anthropic, builder of the Claude generative artificial intelligence software.

The cloud-computing giant is pumping an additional $4 billion into the San Francisco startup, Amazon said in a statement on Friday.

The new infusion follows a $4 billion investment in Anthropic completed earlier this year. That deal included provisions that Anthropic use Amazon Web Services data centers for some of its computing needs, as well as AWS-designed AI chips. Anthropic also has close ties with Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Founded in 2021 by former employees of OpenAI, Anthropic has become one of the ChatGPT maker’s closest rivals. Its Claude family of chatbots is widely seen as among the most capable of generating text from scratch and producing human-like reasoning.

