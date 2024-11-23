Nvidia Working As Fast As It Can to Certify Samsung’s AI Memory

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks to members of the media after receiving an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree during a ceremony at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) in Hong Kong, China, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Huang called for preserving global cooperation amid growing anticipation of renewed tensions between the US and China once President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House next year.

(Lam Yik/Bloomberg)