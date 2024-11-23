Nvidia Working As Fast As It Can to Certify Samsung’s AI Memory

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia is working as fast it can to certify Samsung’s AI memory chips, CEO Jensen Huang tells Bloomberg TV on the sideline of an event at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
- Nvidia is looking at both 8-high and 12-high HBM3E offerings from Samsung: Huang
- NOTE: In late October Samsung declared progress in supplying its most advanced AI memory chips to Nvidia Corp. But Huang did not mention Samsung when he named a number of major partners during a post-earnings call with analysts earlier this week
