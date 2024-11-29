OpenAI Sued by Top Canadian News Publishers for Copyright Breach

A symbol for the OpenAI virtual assistant on a smartphone, arranged in Riga, Latvia, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The public release of advanced generative AI tools such as Googles Gemini, Meta AI, and OpenAIs ChatGPT over the past two years has heightened fears that millions of workers could be displaced.

(Bloomberg) -- Five Canadian news media publishers have sued OpenAI Inc. for breaching copyright by scraping content to train artificial intelligence products like ChatGPT — opening another front against the $157 billion startup.

Torstar Corp., Postmedia Network Canada Corp., Globe and Mail Inc., the Canadian Press and CBC/Radio-Canada filed the action Thursday in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, seeking damages that would be determined at trial.

“OpenAI is capitalizing and profiting from the use of this content, without getting permission or compensating content owners,” the publishers said in a statement Friday.

In their filing, the plaintiffs say they are responsible for the “bulk of Canada’s journalistic content.”

Representatives for OpenAI didn’t immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

Late last year, New York Times Co. sued OpenAI and its partner, software giant Microsoft Corp., alleging the firms relied on millions of its copyrighted articles to train their AI systems.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.