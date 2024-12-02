Amazon Debuts Tools to Make Data Centers Less Power Hungry

An Amazon Web Services data center in Stone Ridge, Virginia, US, on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Data center developers in Northern Virginia are asking utility Dominion Energy Inc. for as much power as several nuclear reactors can generate, in the latest sign of how artificial intelligence is helping drive up electricity demand.

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit is rolling out components it says will make data centers run more efficiently, a move that could help address the growing strain power-hungry server farms are putting on the electrical grid.

Amazon Web Services’s latest data center designs include more efficient cooling, renewable diesel for backup generators and an optimized server rack layout that reduces the amount of power left unused. Some components are already deployed, while others will arrive in new data centers as they come online, the company said on Monday.

AWS is also introducing liquid cooling systems to keep the most powerful chips from the likes of Nvidia Corp. running smoothly. Such chips can’t be effectively cooled by fans alone.

Amazon expects to pour about $75 billion into capital expenditures this year, much of it for servers, chips and cooling systems that power AWS’s on-demand computing services. The sum also covers the purchase of homegrown chips, including new artificial intelligence products designed to compete with Nvidia. AWS is expected to announce this week at its re:Invent conference that those chips are now available to customers.

