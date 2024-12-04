OpenAI Partners With Anduril to Build AI for Anti-Drone Systems

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is partnering with Anduril Industries Inc. to incorporate its artificial intelligence technology into the weapons maker’s anti-drone systems, marking the AI developer’s most significant push yet into the defense sector.Anduril will lean on OpenAI’s technology to better detect and respond to unmanned “aerial threats,” largely drones, which have become a central part of modern warfare, the two companies said Wednesday. OpenAI will also use Anduril data to train its software for these defense systems.In recent months, OpenAI has been seeking to expand its partnerships with the US government around national security, saying that it wants to support the public sector in adopting AI that upholds democratic values. OpenAI partnered with the US Air Force Research Laboratory to adopt its ChatGPT enterprise tools for administrative uses. The company also hired a former top Pentagon official to lead its national security policy team and added the former head of the National Security Agency to its board.“Our partnership with Anduril will help ensure OpenAI technology protects US military personnel, and will help the national security community understand and responsibly use this technology to keep our citizens safe and free,” Sam Altman, OpenAI’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.The arrangement comes at what the two companies describe as a “pivotal moment” in the accelerating race between the US and China to dominate AI for military purposes. “If the United States cedes ground, we risk losing the technological edge that has underpinned our national security for decades,” the companies said in a joint statement.Anduril and OpenAI said the partnership would focus on developing and “responsibly” deploying AI for national security missions. In the statement, Anduril co-founder and CEO Brian Schimpf said the partnership would help address “urgent” gaps in air defense capabilities around the world.Defense contracts have historically been controversial with employees at consumer tech companies, including sparking significant protests inside Google in 2018. But the AI industry has recently shown more openness to such deals.In November, OpenAI rival Anthropic announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. to provide US intelligence and defense agencies access to its technologies. Meta Platforms Inc. also opened up its AI models to US defense agencies and contractors last month.OpenAI’s partnership with Anduril is specifically for using its technology in a defensive capacity against unmanned drones, a spokesperson said.With Anduril, OpenAI is betting on a leader in Silicon Valley’s defense industry. Last valued at $14 billion, the startup makes reusable rockets, drones and submarines and has multiple deals with the Defense Department in the US and allied countries. In September, Anduril announced it would expand its efforts into space and last month won a $99.7 million contract with the US Space Command.

