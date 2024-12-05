Dell Deploys Tens of Thousands of Chips for AI at Musk’s Memphis Supercomputer

(Bloomberg) -- Dell Technologies Inc. has deployed tens of thousands of graphics processing units to power artificial intelligence work at Elon Musk’s supercomputer project in Memphis.

“We’ve gone from a blank piece of paper to deploying, at scale, tens of thousands of GPUs in a handful of months,” Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said Thursday in an interview. “That cluster continues to be built out and we’re distinguishing ourselves.”

Musk’s startup xAI is developing a massive facility to boost its computing capacity in the race to build AI-powered tools. The Greater Memphis Chamber said Wednesday that Nvidia Corp., Dell and Super Micro Computer Inc. — the companies providing hardware for the project — would be establishing operations in the city.

Technology stalwart Dell has seen a boom in business this year thanks to demand for high-powered servers containing Nvidia GPUs — the chips needed to run artificial intelligence workloads. Dell shipped $2.9 billion in AI-oriented servers in the quarter that ended Nov. 1.

The Memphis business organization also said Wednesday that Musk’s facility will contain at least 1 million GPUs. “Our job is to go win our unfair share portion of that,” Clarke said, without commenting on what share of servers or other infrastructure Dell is providing to the project.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.