HPE Reports Strong Sales Growth on Boost From AI, Servers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise headquarters in Houston, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on March 2. Photographer: Mark Felix/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a jump in sales of servers to power artificial intelligence work.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% to $8.46 billion, the company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $8.26 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was 58 cents per share, ahead of the average of 56 cents expected by Wall Street.

Demand for high-powered computing to run AI workloads has led to a boom for hardware makers, including HPE, Dell Technologies Inc. and Super Micro Computer Inc. HPE reported that revenue from AI systems increased 16% to $1.5 billion in the quarter. Server unit sales jumped 32% to $4.71 billion.

The shares increased about 2% in extended trading after closing at $21.65 in New York. The stock has gained 28% this year through Thursday’s close.

In January, the Texas-based hardware company announced plans to acquire Juniper Networks Inc. and orient the combined business around networking. The proposed $14 billion deal has caught the attention of US competition regulators, who have made their concerns known to the company, Bloomberg has reported.

HPE said it expects the deal to close in the “early part” of 2025. “We are working very collaboratively with the DOJ,” Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said in an interview, referring to the US Department of Justice. “We have received unconditional approval from pretty much all the jurisdictions around the world including the European Union, UK, Australia, South Korea — you name it.”

Revenue in Intelligent Edge, HPE’s business unit which includes networking, declined 20% to $1.12 billion in the period ended Oct. 31, in line with estimates.

In the quarter ending in January, HPE expects sales growth in the “mid teens,” compared with an average analyst estimate of 15%. Earnings, excluding some items, will be 47 cents a share to 52 cents a share. Analysts, on average, estimated 48 cents.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.