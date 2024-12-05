Israel Set for Record Tech M&A in 2024 on Cyber, AI Deals

High-rise buildings surrounding beaches in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Israel and Saudi Arabia will deepen economic and business ties even if they dont formally recognize each other, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photographer: Corinna Kern/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli technology startups are on track for a record year of mergers and acquisitions, according to Vintage Investment Partners, as wars in Gaza and Lebanon didn’t dent investor appetite.

The country had $9.1 billion in tech M&A through the first three quarters of the year and is on track for $10 billion, according to figures published by the investment firm in a presentation on Thursday. The previous record was $8.6 billion, set in 2021.

Asaf Horesh, a managing partner at the firm, said the data demonstrate continued global interest in Israeli tech despite the financial difficulties from the ongoing conflicts. He said roughly 30% of the M&A activity over the last year was in cybersecurity.

Israel’s tech deals this year include Salesforce Inc.’s $1.9 billion acquisition of Own, a data management provider, and Nvidia Corp.’s $700 million purchase of Run:ai, an AI startup.

The record sum doesn’t include the $23 billion offer Israeli cybersecurity company Wiz rejected from Alphabet Inc.’s Google in July.

