Salesforce Expects Thousands of Deals for Its Agentforce AI Product This Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said there will be “thousands” of deals for its new Agentforce AI product in the current fiscal quarter.

“We did about 200 deals in our third quarter, in our fourth quarter we’ll see thousands of Agentforce deals,” Benioff said Tuesday in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Salesforce’s fiscal fourth quarter is expected to end Jan. 31.

Salesforce, the top seller of customer relations management software, pivoted its AI strategy last year to focus on agents — tools that can complete tasks such as customer support or sales development without human supervision. It launched the product, dubbed Agentforce, late last year, with initial pricing of about $2 per agent conversation.

Benioff has talked up market interest in AI agents and has said he is hiring more than 1,000 salespeople to push the new products. “I’ve never seen anything go as fast at Salesforce,” Benioff said of Agentforce.

Shares of Salesforce jumped about 2% following Benioff’s statements before pairing some gains. The company’s stock is up 19% over the last year.

