J&J-Backed Medtech Firm HistoSonics Considers US IPO

Johnson & Johnson signage at their campus in Raritan, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- HistoSonics Inc., a medical device company whose backers include Johnson & Johnson’s venture capital arm, is weighing a US initial public offering as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company has held discussions with investment banks as it evaluates a potential share sale that could raise a few hundred million dollars, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. HistoSonics is considering seeking a valuation of several billion dollars in the listing, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, the people said. A representative for HistoSonics declined to comment.

HistoSonics develops a medical device that treats liver cancer by directing ultrasound energy precisely at tumor issue, an approach known as histotripsy, according to its website. The pulsing sound waves repeatedly form and crush tiny bubbles around the cancer cells so intensely that they pulverize the tumor.

The technology, which is hailed as a non-invasive alternative to surgery, was approved in the US in 2023. It made a debut in Asia last year when Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing donated two devices to hospitals in Hong Kong.

HistoSonics last year raised $102 million in a Series D private funding round led by Alpha Wave Ventures. New investors Amzak Health and HealthQuest Capital participated in the funding round, while existing investors including Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JJDC Inc. and Lumira Ventures invested as well.

