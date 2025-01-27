X Debt Shopped With $6 Billion Sweetener From Elon Musk’s AI Bet

(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks, finally within striking distance of offloading debt tied to X, have a sweetener on offer for potential buyers: a claim on the social-media platform’s stake in Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture.

A group of banks led by Morgan Stanley is preparing to sell as much as $3 billion of senior secured debt backing Musk’s 2022 buyout of the company. The valuation of X, formerly known as Twitter, is being boosted by a previously undisclosed stake of about $6 billion in xAI Corp., Musk’s AI startup, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Potential investors are being told they would have a claim on X’s interest in the entity, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The size of that stake is based on the latest fundraising that put a roughly $50 billion valuation on xAI.

Banks on Monday broadened out their effort to sell the debt despite a market rout that prompted some borrowers to stand down from launching debt sales. Anxiety about potential disruption from China’s DeepSeek AI product caused a sharp selloff in US tech stocks and major indexes as investors raised alarms about concentration risk ahead of mega-cap earnings this week.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while X didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While AI-focused securities took a beating on Monday, the sector remains highly valued and is seen as among the most promising areas in tech for years to come. So tying X’s debt to the AI craze might help to explain why the debt is being pitched not far from par, or 100 cents on the dollar. Improved earnings in the underlying social-media business may also be playing a part.

Bankers have contacted investors to assess their interest in buying chunks of the debt at a price in the range of 90 to 95 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Those pricing levels mark a steep improvement on the valuation of the debt, which was marked as low as 60 cents by some firms in 2022, a level that would have caused steep losses for the banks, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Musk founded xAI in 2023 and its main product, a chatbot called Grok, is available to paying users of X.

Musk’s acquisition saddled Twitter with an unprecedented amount of debt, bringing its annual interest expense from around $50 million to well over $1 billion. Since then, the banks have been waiting for an opportune moment to show investors that Musk’s ambitions for the company can justify that cost.

When the acquisition closed, the banks got stuck with three tranches of debt: $6.5 billion meant to be sold to investors as senior secured leveraged loans, along with two $3 billion tranches to be replaced by secured and unsecured junk bonds.

