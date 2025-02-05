Nvidia Jumps on Super Micro Saying Blackwell-Based System Ready

Allan Small, senior investment advisor at IA Private Wealth, shares his outlook for Nvidia following DeepSeek's debut.

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nvidia Corp. gained on Wednesday after a key partner, Super Micro Computer Inc., said its new AI data center systems powered by Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips are now ready to ship.

Super Micro’s product — which is essentially comprised of the core infrastructure an AI data center developer would need to run Blackwell chips en masse — has reached “full production availability,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The news worked to ease some concerns around Nvidia’s supply chain constraints, which the chipmaker itself has raised as a challenge in the rollout of its more advanced AI chip.

Nvidia’s stock jumped as much as 5.1% to $124.64 in New York on Wednesday.

The Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker has been facing challenges in ramping up its supply chain to deliver on the production of its new Blackwell chip. Demand for the chips continues to exceed supply. In particular, the company has described the complexities of boosting its supply chain at scale when many custom components are necessary to build its products.

“And so almost every company in the world seems to be involved in our supply chain,” Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said on a call with analysts in November. In that same call, he specifically referenced Super Micro, along with SK Hynix Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Foxconn Technology Group and others, as partners in doing so.

The availability of the Blackwell-based products represents a bright spot for Super Micro. The company in December said that it would replace its financial and legal leadership, the culmination of a tumultuous year in which a former employee alleged in federal court that the company had attempted to overstate its revenue. Short-seller Hindenburg Research subsequently referenced the employee’s claims in a research report about Super Micro, claiming “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.” Its auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, eventually resigned, citing concerns about the company’s governance and transparency.

The company is also facing a US Department of Justice probe following the Hindenburg report.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.