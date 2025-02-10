Lyft to Launch Mobileye Robotaxis in Dallas as Soon as 2026

(Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. will launch driverless rides with technology vendor and Intel Corp. spinoff Mobileye Global Inc. in Dallas as soon as 2026, building on a partnership that was first announced last November.

Lyft customers in the Texas city will be able to book autonomous vehicles that use Mobileye’s technology and are owned by Tokyo-based auto and fleet financing firm Marubeni Corp., Chief Executive Officer David Risher said in a social media post on X. The company plans to scale thousands of vehicles to additional cities, a spokesperson said, adding it is in “advanced planning stages to finalize” its autonomous vehicle platform.

The San Francisco-based rideshare company is catching up in offering autonomous rides to its customers. Last November, it also announced plans to deploy a fleet of self-driving Toyota Sienna minivans with Toyota Motor Corp.-backed startup May Mobility starting in 2025. Rival Uber Technologies Inc. has been offering driverless rides in Phoenix through a partnership with Waymo LLC since Oct. 2023. The two firms will launch driverless rides in Austin in March and Atlanta this summer.

Shares of Lyft jumped as much as 7.2% after markets opened in New York on Monday. Mobileye shares soared as much as 18% following the announcement, as well as a stock upgrade from BofA Securities Inc.

Lyft’s Risher said in his post that Marubeni manages more than 900,000 vehicles through various subsidiaries and joint ventures and that it has seen year-over-year growth in its auto financing business. Marubeni will also make use of expertise from Lyft’s car rental and fleet unit Flexdrive Services LLC “to ensure they’re getting the most out of the vehicles,” Risher added.

