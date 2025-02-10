OpenAI Has Spoken to Government Officials About DeepSeek Probe

James Demmert, chief investment officer of Main Street Research, shares his analysis on AI as he says investors should keep an eye the long-term costs of AI.

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI has spoken to government officials about the company’s ongoing investigation into whether China’s DeepSeek used data obtained in an unauthorized manner from the ChatGPT maker’s technology, according to a top executive.

“We’ve seen some evidence and we’re continuing to review,” Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s chief global affairs officer, told Bloomberg Television on Monday. He said the company has “talked with government officials” about the issue, without elaborating.

DeepSeek stunned the tech industry last month with the launch of a competitive new model that it claimed to have developed for a small fraction of what others are spending. However, some in the US have questioned whether the Chinese company leaned on Western technology to sidestep the enormous costs.

Security researchers at Microsoft Corp. first notified its partner OpenAI that groups linked to DeepSeek were exfiltrating large amounts of data using OpenAI’s application programming interface. OpenAI said in January that it was also “aware of and reviewing indications” that DeepSeek had trained its models on the output of OpenAI’s proprietary systems, a process known as distillation.

But some have criticized OpenAI for apparent hypocrisy. Like most AI developers, OpenAI has faced scrutiny for scraping vast amounts of internet content without consent in order to build its artificial intelligence software.

Lehane likened OpenAI’s methods to checking out a book from a library. By contrast, he said, an unauthorized approach would be more like taking a library book, changing the cover and author, and then selling it.

“That’s replication, and that’s what we’re concerned about,” he said on Monday at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris. “Like there’s good calories and bad calories, there’s good distillation and problematic distillation.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.