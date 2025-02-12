Super Micro Gains on Long-Term Forecast, Pledge on Filings

(Bloomberg) -- Super Micro Computer Inc. rose in premarket trading after giving an aggressive long-term revenue outlook and saying it “believes” it will meet a Nasdaq Inc. deadline to file audited financial results.

Sales will be $40 billion in the fiscal year ending in June 2026, the company said Tuesday in a statement, which also provided preliminary fiscal second-quarter results. Analysts, on average, estimated $30.7 billion for fiscal 2026, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

San Jose, California-based Super Micro has seen an explosion in demand for servers containing high-powered chips needed to run artificial intelligence workloads. Last week, the company said it had reached full production availability for products containing Nvidia Corp.’s new Blackwell B200 chips.

Still, the near-term forecast and reported results came in shy of expectations. For the current fiscal year ending in June, Super Micro cut its revenue outlook to about $24.3 billion from $28 billion. In the current quarter ending March 31, the company’s projected sales and adjusted profit missed the average estimates.

The shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock had closed at $38.61 in New York and has gained 27% this year.

Super Micro’s strong 2026 sales outlook “implies that the market and appetite for large AI deals haven’t waned, supporting AI growth momentum into 2026 against tough comparisons,” wrote Woo Jin Ho, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, who added that the trend may hold true for Dell Technologies Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Super Micro is trying to avoid a delisting after missing an August 2024 deadline to file its annual financial report. The company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, resigned in October, citing concerns about the company’s governance and transparency. Super Micro is also facing a US Department of Justice probe following a report from short seller Hindenburg Research.

The company said Tuesday it had received subpoenas from the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission late last year following the short seller’s allegations. Super Micro said it’s cooperating with the document requests.

Nasdaq has extended Super Micro’s deadline to Feb. 25 to provide delayed filings and become compliant with listing rules. In December, Super Micro said an independent review of its business found no evidence of misconduct, but it would install a new chief financial officer and other top executives.

The company said it “continues to work diligently” on the financial filings. “Based on information currently available, the company believes it will make such filings by Feb. 25.”

Super Micro’s progress in filing its delayed financial information is the key question investors were hoping would be answered Tuesday, wrote Matt Bryson, an analyst at Wedbush, ahead of the results.

For the fiscal second quarter, Super Micro said preliminary results show sales of $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.81 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was about 59 cents per share in the period ended Dec. 31, the company said. Wall Street expected 64 cents.

Super Micro’s last official earnings statement was released Aug. 6 for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company said Tuesday that those results were “unaudited.” It issued a financial “update” Nov. 5 for its “preliminary” fiscal first-quarter results.

The company said Tuesday that it’s revising the preliminary fourth-quarter results, which will reduce adjusted earnings per share by 9 cents.

