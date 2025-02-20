Competition Bureau doubles down on claims Rogers ‘Infinite’ data claim is false

Apple Inc. is buying the Texture digital magazine service created by a group of publishers that includes Rogers Media. The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

OTTAWA — The Competition Bureau is doubling down on its claims that Rogers' unlimited data promise is misleading.

In a response to Rogers' recent defence filing, the Commissioner of Competition repeated the allegation that the company’s advertisements create a false or misleading impression that its “Infinite” wireless phone plans provide consumers with limitless data.

The bureau announced in December it was suing the carrier, saying unlimited data claims are misleading given that customers' data service is severely throttled once a data cap is reached.

In Rogers' defence filed earlier in February, the company said the bureau is unreasonably targeting the company for an advertising format that its competitors also use.

It also said the bureau ignored Rogers' “ubiquitous disclosure” of key plan features and consumers' “widespread” understanding of such plans, and said it presents a selective and misleading collection of advertisements as examples.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025