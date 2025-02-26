Thousands of Slack users report problems accessing platform: Downdetector

The Slack app icon is displayed on a computer screen, Dec 2, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Thousands of Slack users have reported problems accessing the workplace messaging platform Wednesday morning, according to an outage tracking website.

According to the third-party site Downdetector, more than 3,000 people had flagged issues by 11:30 a.m. EST.

Slack wrote on its status blog that it was investigating reports of connection problems. It highlighted issues with logins, messaging, connectivity and files on the platform, among other things.

Later in the morning, the company wrote that it is “continuing our efforts to restore functionality to affected features such as workflows, sending messages, threads and API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log-in. We appreciate your continued patience.”

The company promised to share more updates as soon as possible.