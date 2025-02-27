Microsoft Urges Trump Administration to Relax Chip Export Curbs

A Microsoft store in New York, US, on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg)

Microsoft Corp. President Brad Smith is urging the Trump administration to rethink regulations that would cap the export of artificial intelligence chips to “strategically vital markets” including Israel and Switzerland.

Introduced by the Biden administration, the proposed system puts several US allies in the second tier of a three-tier category that curbs the export of chips used in data centers to train AI models. Smith said the policy could prompt other countries to turn to China for advanced chips.

“Left unchanged, the Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in spreading over time its own AI technology, echoing its rapid ascent in 5G telecommunications a decade ago,” Smith wrote in a corporate blog post on Thursday.

