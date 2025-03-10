Elon Musk claims X is the target of a ‘massive cyberattack’

FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Elon Musk claims X was the target of a “massive cyberattack” on Monday as the social media network dealt with outages throughout the morning and early afternoon.

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk wrote. “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved”

This is a breaking news update. AP’s previous story is below.

Social networking platform X is experiencing outages, according to a third-party tracker.

On Downdetector, which tracks outages on a variety of online platforms, tens of thousands of user-reported outages were logged between its Canadian and American domains.

Elon Musk’s X social media platform suffered multiple outages early Monday.

Complaints about outages spiked Monday at 6 a.m. and again at 10 a.m, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com. Outage reports spiked again around noon and the latest appears to be ongoing.

Downdetector.ca, the site’s Canadian domain, logged over 4,000 outage reports just after 10 a.m.

Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.

In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

With files from CTV News