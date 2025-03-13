New Cohere AI model's performance rivals latest versions of DeepSeek, ChatGPT

Nick Frosst, co-founder of Cohere, is shown at the AI company's offices in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Cohere Inc. says it has released a new enterprise generative artificial intelligence model that is “on par or better than” GPT-4o and DeepSeek-V3.

The Toronto-based tech firm says its new product Command A offers maximum performance with minimal hardware costs.

Command A is well suited for agentic tasks, which tend to involve sophisticated reasoning or many complex steps.

Cohere co-founder Nick Frosst says the technology is particularly good at helping users securely get responses to questions based on internal company data and tools.

When combined with Cohere’s North platform, he says it can also help users work more productively on tasks like analyzing long reports or summarizing data from sources like emails.

The performance of Command A puts Cohere in the same league as OpenAI, which sparked a race to advance AI when it released its chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, and DeepSeek, the Chinese chatbot whose debut earlier this year came with promises of better performance and lower costs than ChatGPT.

---

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2025.