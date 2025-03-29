Tesla Cybertrucks recalled for risk of detaching parts

Transport Canada has announced an updated recall on Tesla Cybertrucks over exterior parts that may “loosen and detach” from the vehicle, possibly increasing “the risk of a crash.”

“On certain trucks, the exterior stainless-steel trim panel(s) (cantrail) may not be attached properly,” the recall notice, last updated Thursday, reads.

A detached panel could create a hazard for other drivers on the road, it continues.

Transport Canada notes that the recall notice concerns 1,995 Cybertrucks from model years 2024 and 2025. According to Tesla’s website, affected trucks include those manufactured between Nov. 13, 2023 and Feb. 27 this year.

“If you own a Cybertruck affected by this recall, you may continue to drive your vehicle,” the website states. “Tesla will contact you to schedule a service appointment when parts become available in your region to replace the cantrail free of charge.”

Owners will be notified by the manufacturer via email and instructed to contact their service department to seek a replacement of the relevant parts, Transport Canada says. They may also look up their vehicle identification number on the manufacturer’s recall search tool to see if they are included. Transport Canada notes that Tesla can also be reached by phone at 1-877-798-3752.

Earlier this month, U.S. safety regulators announced that Tesla was recalling Cybertrucks south of the border as well, also regarding the exterior panels. The U.S. recall affects roughly 46,000 vehicles, according to the American National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.