Tesla has a problem - and it’s not just Elon Musk’s politics

Tesla Inc.’s sales started slowing even before Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk really threw his weight around in U.S. politics. Since he’s taken a starring role in the Trump administration and become a cheerleader for Europe’s far right, the company’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse.

The electric-car maker’s vehicle deliveries fell to a three-year low in the first quarter as Musk went to work dismantling U.S. government agencies and went all-in to support anti-immigrant populist politicians.

Musk says he’s having “great difficulty” running his businesses while also tending to his work in Washington. It hasn’t helped that Tesla paused production at all four of its assembly plants to begin making the redesigned Model Y, its most popular offering.

None of this may matter to Tesla’s most loyal investors. The value they ascribe to the company has as much to do with Musk’s promises of future self-driving taxis and humanoid robots as its here-and-now EVs.

But some analysts are now expecting Tesla’s sales to contract for a second straight year, undermining its status as a “growth” stock that deserves a far richer valuation than other carmakers.

What’s the state of Tesla sales?

The most dramatic declines have happened in Europe, where sales fell 43% in the first two months of the year. In Germany, the situation was particularly stark, with sales plummeting 62% through March — likely the result of potential buyers being put off by Musk’s vocal support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party ahead of a Feb. 23 federal election.

In China, the world’s biggest EV market, shipments from Tesla’s Shanghai plant — destined for elsewhere in the country as well as for export — plunged 49% in February to the lowest since July 2022. One reason is the company’s updated Model Y sport-utility vehicle, which required pausing production lines for weeks in order to make updates to its manufacturing equipment and processes. Even so, the company was already having trouble keeping up with its Chinese rival BYD Co.

For the time being, numbers for the US, where Tesla derives almost half of its revenue, are harder to come by. Kelley Blue Book, an American market researcher, estimates that the company sold only 43,650 vehicles in February, among its lowest monthly totals over the last three years.

Citing new competitors and the blowback against Musk, KBB questioned whether the carmaker would ever top its February 2023 sales peak when Americans bought 60,325 Teslas; in the U.S., KBB says, the company has never otherwise exceeded 60,000 vehicles sold in a month.

While Tesla is still the most popular EV brand in the U.S., its market share has fallen from more than 75% in 2022 to under 50% as of 2024, according to KBB.

How does this compare with electric vehicle sales more broadly?

The pace of EV sales growth has slowed globally in recent years, according to BloombergNEF, as some governments removed subsidies and consumers balked at relatively high prices and still-limited charging infrastructure in many regions.

Still, battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales around the world rose 24% to a record 17.2 million in 2024, according to BloombergNEF. The researcher is expecting a re-acceleration to roughly 30% growth this year.

In Europe, industrywide sales of battery-electric vehicles jumped by 37% during the first month of the year, despite Tesla’s 45% decline in January sales.

One company that’s defying Tesla’s current trajectory — China’s BYD, short for Build Your Dreams — is on a tear, with sales soaring 58% in the first quarter. (The company sells both fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.)

So why is Tesla losing market share?

Musk has taken a less-is-more approach to Tesla’s lineup.

The company sells only five models: the Model S (which debuted in 2012), Model X (2015), Model 3 (2017), Model Y (2020) and the Cybertruck (2023). What’s more, not all of those vehicles are sold globally. The Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV alone accounted for more than 95% of worldwide deliveries last year.

BYD, by contrast, offers more models — the exact number depends on the country — and most of them sell for less than Musk’s most popular vehicles. BYD has also announced it has developed and is testing an EV battery system that charges within five minutes, which could make the brand even more competitive.

Increased competition from new entrants — including the likes of Xiaomi Corp., which is expanding into car manufacturing from mobile phones in an already crowded Chinese EV market — is also threatening Tesla’s standing.

And then there’s the impact of Musk’s political activities.

How much are politics at play?

The starkest sign that Musk’s close links to Donald Trump and the Republican Party were beginning to drag on Tesla came from California — a Democratic stronghold — where its registrations fell in all four quarters last year.

Since the US election in November, the backlash has only grown. A decentralized movement called Tesla Takedown has emerged, with people protesting at Tesla showrooms across the US, and organizers calling for a boycott of the company’s products. The carmaker has also dealt with incidents of vandalism in the Netherlands, arson in France and Italy, and a stunt that went viral at its factory in Germany.

Trump came to Musk’s defense with a photo opportunity at the White House on March 11 where he perused several Tesla vehicles and pledged to buy a Model S. It remains to be seen whether endorsements from Trump and right-wing figures including Sean Hannity, Alex Jones and Ted Cruz will gain the company more customers than it risks losing from the political left.

What else is Tesla doing to recover?

Tesla is rolling out the redesigned Model Y and has said that new vehicles — including more-affordable models — are on track to start production later this year, but it’s provided few details about what those cheaper options will be.

Increasingly, Musk is betting Tesla’s future on autonomous vehicles and robots. The company has said volume production of a car without a steering wheel or pedals, called Cybercab, is planned for 2026. Musk also hopes to begin delivering a humanoid robot called Optimus to other companies starting next year.

Part of what worries analysts, some of whom have said Tesla’s deliveries will fall again this year, is the lack of clarity around what Tesla will have to offer customers in the meantime. Investors also increasingly doubt that Tesla will make meaningful adjustments to its lineup anytime soon and that the company is more likely to just introduce lower-priced versions of its existing vehicles.

