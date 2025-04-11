Irish watchdog to probe Musk’s X over data use for AI tool Grok

The logo of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, displayed on a smartphone in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Tuane Fernandes/Bloomberg)

Ireland’s data watchdog has launched an inquiry into Elon Musk’s social media platform X over the processing of European users’ posts for the purpose of training its AI model, Grok.

The probe will examine compliance with a range of key provisions of data rules, including the lawfulness of the processing, a statement from the Data Protection Commission said on Friday.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The inquiry will likely add to tensions between the European Union and the US over the bloc’s regulations of technology companies. The EU’s AI Act, which include various rules and requirements on regulating the tech went into effect last year, to the dismay of many tech bosses.

Musk has been at odds with the Irish DPC before, which had already previously compelled his platform to stop harvesting data from European users for Grok.

Following that original notification, X agreed to temporarily suspend the use of the data to train Grok.

“The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether this personal data was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok large language models,” the DPC said in the statement.

---

Olivia Fletcher, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.