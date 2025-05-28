Google, Competition Bureau battle over possible constitutional challenge in case

The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

TORONTO — Canada’s competition watchdog says it will fight a constitutional challenge from Google in a case alleging the tech giant abused its dominant position in the online advertising market.

New filings made in the case say the Competition Bureau will ask the Competition Tribunal to strike Google’s proposed motion to proceed with a constitutional challenge because the commissioner feels it is premature and without merit.

Constitutional challenges question acts that could violate someone’s rights or freedoms and often end up being precedent-setting.

Google’s challenge takes aim at the monetary penalty the bureau is asking the tech company pay, if it is found to have abused its dominant position in online advertising.

The company says the penalty could wind up costing it billions, dwarfing the profits it generates in Canada and amounting to a total that is disproportionate to the allegations Google is facing.

It argues the penalties would also breach the company’s entitlements under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, necessitating a constitutional challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press