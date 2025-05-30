Ontario community sees autonomous robots take to sidewalks

John Vennavally-Rao has the story of a three-month pilot program in Markham, Ont. involving four robots delivering takeout to hungry customers.

Autonomous delivery robots are rolling along sidewalks in Markham, Ont., turning heads and dropping off food as part of a new pilot project that could pave the way for expansion across the country.

The three-month project involves four delivery bots equipped with insulated compartments that can carry nearly 60 kilograms of food. The bots are outfitted with a screen that displays friendly facial expressions, designed to navigate sidewalks and deliver meals within a two-kilometre radius of participating restaurants.

“Kids have no hesitation. They go up to the robot. We’ve seen kids hug the robot. They see it like a friendly community member,” said Sharif Virani, head of growth at Real Life Robotics.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based company has partnered up with Skip, formerly known as Skip The Dishes, for the project.

Isaac Muriuki reacted after watching a robot pass by on the sidewalk, “I think they’re cool to be honest, and I like to see technology progress like this.”

And when it comes to sidewalk sharing?

“I mean, as long as there aren’t like 50 of them blocking the sidewalk, then no problem,” said Muriuki.

Food delivery robot pilot project Four delivery bots are now taking food from restaurants to customers in Markam, Ont. (CTV News)

The robots operate daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., rain or shine. Customers who live in the pilot area can now select robot delivery when placing orders from certain local restaurants on the Skip app.

Virani says the initiative began with an initial test phase and marks a major step forward.

“It was the first municipally authorized public robot delivery trial in the history of Canada,” said Virani.

A similar program by Tiny Mile was halted in Toronto when the city banned such robots from sidewalks four years ago. Some worry they can pose a hazard to those with vision challenges, as well as seniors and people with disabilities. Ottawa also imposed a ban in 2022.

But Virani believes the robots are safe and framed the project in broader economic terms.

“In Canada right now, we have entrepreneurship at an all-time low, (the) death of the Main Street, and you’re seeing the cost of operating a business at an all-time high,” he said. “So we need innovation like this. We need to start taking some bold, ambitious moves if we want to look at recovering our Canadian economy.”

Proponents say robotic delivery can reduce carbon emissions and avoid the traffic congestion that slows some traditional couriers.

The robots can travel 5 km/h, which is slightly faster than a person walking.

While the bots can operate independently, for now at least, a human guide is following them to make sure there are no problems. There’s also a remote operator who can take control if needed.

Real Life Robotics aims to deploy up to 500 delivery robots across Canadian cities within the next three years.

Robot food delivery Skip pilot project Customer Soban Khan uses an app on his phone to open the robot’s lid and retrieve his ordered lunch. (CTV News)

CTV News watched as Soban Khan stood outside his workplace, waiting for his robot-delivered lunch. He used an app on his phone to unlock the lid and retrieve the food.

“Pretty awesome experience, pretty new experience for me. And seems like a great innovation,” said Khan, who added that he would use robot delivery again.

The initiative drew largely positive responses from people CTV News approached on the street.

“I personally haven’t talked to anybody with a negative reaction so far,” said Josephine Yang, who is working as a robot guide.

Asked how pedestrians should react when they encounter a delivery bot, Yang says they should go on with their day, like how they normally walk.

“They can just treat the robot as another pedestrian,” he added.

Ryan Liyanage, another passerby, raised broader questions about public interaction.

“Its ok for me I don’t mind it. But I suppose others might,” said Liyanage.

He wondered if people would try to abuse it or tip it over.

“That would be interesting to see how decent our society can get along with the robots, right?”