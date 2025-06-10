ChatGPT users report issues using platform, company dealing with ‘elevated error rates’

A ChapGPT logo is seen on a monitor in West Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Over 2,000 North American ChatGPT users reported issues accessing the platform late Tuesday morning, according to third-party internet tracker Downdetector.

ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, wrote on its website that it was wading through “elevated error rates.”

The company said it’s seeing “continued recovery” on the large language model. Problems were recorded on the web, desktop and mobile versions of the app, OpenAI also wrote. Image generation, “Deep Research,” “Dall-E” and memory services appeared on the long list of affected components.

Sora, OpenAI’s video generator, also had issues with video generation and viewing, as well as image creation.