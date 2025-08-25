Alberta government to announce next steps on nuclear energy future

The provincial government is looking into how it can supplement electricity generation with nuclear power.

The Alberta government is set to announce the next steps for the province’s nuclear energy future.

On Monday, Premier Danielle Smith, Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf and Parliamentary Secretary Chantelle de Jonge will make an announcement regarding small modular reactors (SMRs) at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary.

Back in July, Smith said her government planned to hold public consultations this fall on adding nuclear power to Alberta’s energy mix.

There have long been discussions about building reactors in Alberta.

Currently, the province is mostly reliant on natural gas for electricity.

Smith says nuclear power could be good for oilsands projects and provide a reliable and stable source of energy for Albertans.

She believes SMRs make the most sense.

Workers assemble a new building at the Darlington nuclear facility in Courtice, Ont. on Thursday, October 30, 2014. Ontario Power Generation and the province are planning three more small modular reactors at the site of the Darlington nuclear power plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

SMRs generate about one-third of the power of traditional nuclear plants and can be prefabricated elsewhere before being shipped to site.

Canada’s first SMR is being built east of Toronto, with plans in place to build three more units at the same site.

The Ontario government says the four SMR units will create up to 18,000 jobs and inject $500 million on average annually into Ontario’s economy.

That project could serve as a blueprint for Alberta.

The announcement will take place at 12:30 p.m.