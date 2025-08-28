Poll suggests 85% of Canadians want governments to regulate AI

A new poll indicates an overwhelming majority of Canadians are in favour of regulating artificial intelligence.

The Leger poll found 85 per cent of respondents believe governments should regulate AI tools to ensure ethical and safe use.

More than half, 57 per cent, said they strongly agreed with that statement.

The survey, which polled 1,518 people between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25, was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error.

Canada’s artificial-intelligence minister has said he will put less emphasis on AI regulation, amidst a global shift in which governments are focusing on AI adoption and away from safety and governance.

The poll also found despite strong concerns about potential harms of AI, such as threats to human jobs, use of AI has increased 10 per cent since March, with 57 per cent of respondents saying they have used an AI tool.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys can’t be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

Anja Karadeglija

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.