Britain’s biggest business lobby called on the government to drop self-isolation rules when other Covid restrictions end, seeking to inject confidence into a push to get workers back to offices.

A work-from-home recommendation expires July 19, but self-isolation rules for fully vaccinated contacts of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus are set to be maintained until Aug. 16.

The Confederation of British Industry is urging the government to reduce the impact of self-isolation on staff shortages by bringing that date forward to align with the so-called “freedom day.”

An agile approach from the government will instill confidence among businesses to reopen successfully and build on the recent economic rebound, CBI Director-General Tony Danker said. Gross domestic product rose 0.8% in May, helped by restaurants and bars reopening.

“Learning to live and work with the virus is the right strategy,” he said in a statement. “But we need to ensure this is a confident not an anxious transition, otherwise it won’t work.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to confirm on Monday that workers can drop face masks, social distancing and other measures put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

CBI, which represents 190,000 businesses, urged the government to consider maintaining mask-wearing on public transport and outlining the future of workplace testing to combat employees’ anxieties about returning to work.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid warned on Tuesday that there could be as many as 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day later this summer, roughly triple the current rate.

