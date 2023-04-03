Businesses worry a recession is down the road: Economist Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Businesses and consumers are bracing for a possible mild recession, one that could be the result of inflation lasting longer than expected, one economist said.



The Bank of Canada Business Survey released on Monday revealed that business sentiment turned negative for the first time since 2020. A large contributing factor to the downside was continued inflationary pressure. This theme is causing firms to plan for a slowdown in consumer spending, while also grappling with paying higher wages to workers in these conditions.



“Consumer demand — businesses are worried about that. They’re seeing a recessions down the road,” Pedro Antunes, chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada, said in an interview on Monday.



He added that not only are businesses forecasting a slowdown in sales for their products and services, but they are also grappling with the cost of higher wages.



“When it comes to wages, they come up, they don’t come back down,” Antunes said.



He explained that higher wages are likely going to keep inflationary pressures around for a longer period of time.



Business owners surveyed by the BoC said they are anticipating the cost of wage increases to hang over their business over the next few years as the central bank's two per cent inflation target is forecasted by respondents of the survey to be reached by 2025, the report added.



“It’s understandable that business are concerned about wage pressures, especially as we’re a labour market that’s extremely right still, and w’eve seen very strong numbers to start the year,” Antunes added.